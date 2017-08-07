Can’t Pay Mortgages, Bills, Greeks Selling Homes Off Cheap

ATHENS – Crushed by austerity measures and big property tax bills, more than 20,000 homeowners put their properties up for sale over the last year, fearing they would be confiscated by banks.

Adding to their inability to pay is a long line of harsh conditions set by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition which promised to bar foreclosures but now is going to let banks seize properties online to prevent protests at hearings which require notaries to sign off.

Greeks have been hit with repeated pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings and are being pushed to repay their loans, mortgages and credit cards, even if they can’t, except for businesses which took out bad loans and aren’t being chased, nor the former ruling New Democracy and PASOK parties which took out 250 million euros ($294.58 million) but gave immunity to the bank officers who approved the loans.

Homeowners are willing to sell their properties on the cheap just to get rid of the obligations, especially with SYRIZA continuing the hated ENFIA property tax surcharge introduced six years ago as a one-year bill but made permanent.

Property market professionals told the newspaper Kathimerini they are watching developments around mortgages, homes sales and bad loans which have left banks unable to make any significant new loans.

Giorgos Litsas, head of chartered property surveyors GLP Values, which cooperates with credit institutions in the assessment of properties, says that some 10 to 15 percent of the existing stock of unsold houses – between 20,000 and 25,000 properties – involve cases where owners have found themselves at an impasse.