Greece’s Ekaterini Stefanidi Won the Gold Medal in the Women’s Pole Vault Final (video)

LONDON (AP). In another duel for gold, Ekaterini Stefanidi again held off Sandi Morris to claim pole vault gold.

Morris and Stefanidi were involved in an epic battle when the Greek won on a countback at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. It was almost as good at the world championships.

This time, neither had a failure through 4.75 meters — they were tied at the top with all opposition already out. Then, Stefanidi scaled 4.82 while Morris failed.

When gold was already assured, Stefanidi cleared 4.91 for a Greek record.

In a tie for bronze at 4.65, Robeilys Peinado got Venezuela’s first-ever medal in the championships. She tied with 2015 champion Yarisley Silva of Cuba.