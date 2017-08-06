Greece Fast Cutting Down Refugee Asylum Backlog

ATHENS (ANA) – Greece’s Migration Policy Ministry said it has processed some 97.5 percent of a backlog of 84,000 asylum claims from refugees stranded in the country with the suspension of a European Union swap deal with Turkey, which flooded Greek islands with human waves.

Applicants for international protection who lodged a claim more than five years ago, have a pending appeal and possess a valid asylum seeker’s permit are granted a residence permit on humanitarian grounds, affecting about 800 cases, Kathimerini reported.

“It’s a fair decision as these people have lived in the country for many years with no final decision on their cases without it being their fault. They have become integrated and grown ties with Greece and the people. Some may have even made a family here,” Maria Stavropoulou, head of the Greek Asylum service, told the paper.

“It would be harsh and unfair to demand after all those years that these people return to their country of origin,” she said and as the EU has closed its borders to them, dumping the problem on Greece.

Under an amendment approved in Parliament, asylum seekers with pending appeals under an old system who have not appeared before the Greek authorities to renew their permit for a minimum of eight months are considered to have implicitly withdrawn their applications – and their claims are thereby discontinued.

As a result, the authorities have closed the books on about 1,800 cases, reducing the backlog further.