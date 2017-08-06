UK’s Looming EU Exit Spurs Hopes for Parthenon Marbles Return

With the United Kingdom negotiating terms of its withdrawal from the European Union, the time may be right for the return of the stolen Parthenon Marbles, now housed in the British Museum, to Greece.

That was the assessment from Alexis Mantheakis, Chairman of the International Parthenon Sculptures Action Committee, who told the Greek newspaper Kathimerini that the UK’s final agreement for its so-called Brexit will have to go through parliaments in EU Member States and could give Greece a bargaining chip.

The marbles, stolen by British diplomat Lord Elgin 200 years ago, don’t belong to Greece alone but to the world, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA government said, and it said it wouldn’t fight in court to get them back.

The British Museum said the marbles were lawfully bought from Greece’s occupiers, the Ottoman Empire, without explaining how it was legal for an invading country to lay claim to treasures it didn’t create.

“The English will need to receive approval from the Greek Parliament for something they want,” he said, adding that it is, perhaps, the first time that Greece has the diplomatic means to enforce their return, unless SYRIZA, which controls the Parliament, doesn’t push for it. Public opinion has backed the Greek request for many years.

According to British media reports, the call for the return of the marbles as part of Brexit has also been raised by Stelios Kouloglou, a member of the European Parliament for SYRIZA, but the decision lies within the Greek Parliament, not the EU.