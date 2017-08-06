New York-born Giorgos Kaminis Will Bid for Democratic Alignment’s Top Spot

ATHENS – Once a dominant force in Greek politics when it was PASOK, now reduced to sidelined minor party called Democratic Alignment, has found itself with a challenge to its leadership.

Athens Mayor, New York-born Giorgos Kaminis, said he wants to unseat Fofi Gennimata, who has been unable to spur the Socialists to any kind of a rebound after it fell apart when former leaders, then-Premier George Papandreou and his successor as party chief, Evangelos Venizelos, drove it down by endorsing austerity measures.

Papandreou got 44 percent of the vote in winning the 2009 elections before being hounded out of office two years later by relentless protests against pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings he imposed in order to get a bailout to save the economy from generations of wild overspending and runaway patronage by successive governments.

Venizelos continued backing austerity when PASOK was a junior partner in a coalition led by the New Democracy Conservatives, their otherwise rivals and that ended his leadership and pushed the party down to around 4 percent support when Gennimata took over.

She has been largely invisible for her irrelevant party, rarely speaking out on issues or against the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition while at the same time trying to create a new center-left party to bring in ideological allies like centrist To Potami, which has balked, and the party formed by Papandreou, which doesn’t register in polls.

Gennimata, facing a challenge in the party’s October leadership elections, said in a statement that “Kaminis is welcome to the battle, as is every candidacy that adds to, and doesn’t take away from the effort to create a new movement of the center-left,” which has floundered badly.

A statement was expected from Kaminis to officially announce his candidacy. It was not clear whether or not he will resign as Mayor, Kathimerini said.