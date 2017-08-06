SYRIZA Move to Bar Gold Mine Could Cost 1200 Jobs

While trying to woo foreign investors, Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is trying to drive one away – a gold mine project near Thessaloniki – which would pout 1200 workers out of a job.

The government said it would begin an arbitration process with the Canadian-based Eldorado Gold Corporation, which is putting 2.8-billion euros into the operation that has put Greeks to work during a time of near-record unemployment.

Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis – who has no background in energy – made the decision after meeting with the company’s management, including its Greek subsidiary Hellas Gold – and said the government would make its move the end of August.

Eldorado is developing projects at Skouries and Olympias in northern Greece. According to the ministry, licensing for Olympias is in the final stage, while permits for Skouries are reportedly pending.

The mine at Skouries has led to porotests against the testing methods and with rabid environmentalists and local residents wanted the gold mine work ended fearing its effects, including on tourism.

Government critics said SYRIZA, reeling after betraying its alleged principles in agreeing to more austerity, is using the gold mine as a platform to show its opposition to Capitalist endeavors at the same time Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is seeking investors, especially from China, which runs the port of Piraeus and is looking to expand its base in Greece.

“If permits are not given for the Skouries project, the factory cannot continue to operate and 1,200 workers will be fired,” sources from Hellas Gold told Kathimerini, describing the government’s decision to move for arbitration as politically motivated.

Eldorado Gold President and CEO George Burns said the company had not been formally informed, and that the government’s statement was confusing as to its intentions.

“We continue to evaluate all capital spending and development timelines at our projects in Greece,” he said, adding that, at this time, “commissioning at Olympias and reduced development works at Skouries are continuing.”