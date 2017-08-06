SYRIZA Bans Schools Greek-Flag Raising, National Anthem Saved

ATHENS – Stung by criticism for bowing to the country’s international creditors, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA is stepping a return to its roots, this time banning a monthly school ceremony to raise the Greek flag, but the singing of the national anthem will go on.

That came after the government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ended a tradition of top students in schools carrying the flag in school parades in favor of a system using a lottery, drawing immediate fire from rivals the party is trying to squash excellence.

New Democracy Vice President Adonis Georgiadis was trying to bring back disenchanted members fed up with Tsipras for agreeing to more pension cuts and taxing low-income families in return for release of more monies from a delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros after dragging its heels for two years.

“SYRIZA has been voting one memorandum after the other and slashing pensions, and thus needs to remind its partisan audience that it is still a left-wing party,” said Georgiadis, adding that its agenda is at odds with the traditional values of Greek society, according to Kathimerini.

Primary schools traditionally hold a flag-raising ceremony before class on the first Monday of every month but from now on it will stay hoisted as SYRIZA has anti-nationalist tendencies, such as when it declared the stolen Parthenon Marbles housed in the British Museum belong to the world and not Greece.

According to a presidential decree, the flag will remain hoisted, as is standard practice on public buildings.

New Democracy lawmaker Nikitas Kaklamanis said that an earlier version of the decree included the abolition of morning assembly prayers but was blocked by President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, a member of the Conservative party, but the Education Ministry denied it.