Reeling Tsipras Looking at Another Cabinet Shakeup

ATHENS – His former zealots having left in droves, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is said to be looking at yet another Cabinet reshuffle in a frantic bid to stop his freefall in the polls.

He agreed to more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families in return for the release of 8.5 billion euros from a delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros he sought and accepted in July, 2015 after saying he would do neither but the harsh news terms have driven his popularity ratings down to the 10 percent level.

Even the July sale of a 3-billion euro bond – at interest rates of 4.625 percent, more than three times higher what the country is paying international creditors for 326 billion euros in three bailouts – didn’t slow his slide.

Unnamed sources told the newspaper Kathimerini aides are pushing him for another shakeup even before the Aug. 15 holiday during the country’s political dead season with most Greeks either away at country villages or hunkered down in their homes, unable to afford vacations during a crushing economic and austerity crisis.

Advisers believe a government shake-up is needed for Tsipras to signal the advent of the second half of his term in office and hopefully convince skeptical Greeks – 98 percent of whom believe the economy won’t recover under him – he can lead a turnaround.

According to a senior party official, talk of a reshuffle has dominated recent discussions of Tsipras’s inner circle of advisers, the paper said, after several earlier changes did nothing to prop up his sagging ratings.

Aides are said to want him to be decisive and not let the talk linger and coincide with a third review of the bailout terms and as the rescue packages are due to end in mid-2018 and leave Greece either being able to get back into the markets or need another bailout.

Tension remains high with some bitter infighting and a report that Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas clashed over who has more authority in pushing policies amid reports Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into embarrassing surrenders to the lenders and banks, will be moved as Pappas has the Premier’s ear.

“Euclid would discuss a move only if he is to get transferred somewhere of equal or more importance,” the government official said, such as Vice-President although Tsipras already has a Vice-Premier.