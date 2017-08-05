Kythera Mayor Requests State of Emergency to be Declared as Wildfire Burns Swathes of Land

ATHENS (ANA) – The mayor of Kythera has asked regional government to declare a state of emergency on the island as a large wildfire that started on Friday consumed large swathes of bushes and low vegetation in the area of Pitsinades, in the central-western part of the island.

Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Kythera mayor Efstratios Harhalakis spoke of a “huge destruction”, noting that the flames have spread over two kilometers on two mountains. He also criticized the fire department, saying there was a lack of coordination for the aerial means and asked for more firefighting aircraft to be sent.

Earlier, the Civil Protection Service evacuated the villages of Arei and Mylopotamos for precautionary reasons after strong winds rekindled the blaze. Sixty-four firemen with 25 vehicles, 52 men on foot, one helicopter and one airplane are operating in the area.

Attica regional governor Rena Dourou said she forwarded the state of emergency request to the general secretary of Civil Protection Yiannis Kapakis.

“Hundreds of acres of low vegetation have been burned,” she said, adding that help for Kythera will continue in the coming days when the island will need infrastructure projects. “We have been in contact with the mayor of Kythera and all the competent bodies since Friday morning when the large fire broke out, to tackle this destruction,” she said.