Editorial: Ronald and Donald

Perhaps the most commonly used word to describe the Trump Administration nowadays – not only by gleeful detractors but also by sympathetic supporters – is “chaos.

”Derived from the Ancient Greek “haos”– the word chaos as used in our society today refers to a state of utter disarray. Considering the frenetic pace at which the Administration has proceeded since Inauguration Day a little over six months ago, exhibiting the unpredictability on which the president prides himself, it is difficult to counter the argument that life in and around the Oval Office these days is chaotic.

Not least of which fortifying that argument is last week’s events: the arrival of Anthony Scaramucci as director of communications, which escalated his longstanding feud with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, promptly resulting in the latter’s ouster.

Then, incoming Chief of Staff John Kelly, unequivocally rejecting previous arrangements whereby Scaramucci reported directly to the president, established his authority as the individual to whom all staff reports.

That, in turn, resulted in Scaramucci’s departure as well. It is true that for the most part, at least to this point, Trump’s presidency has been more erratic in terms of personnel changes than those of his predecessors of recent memory, such as Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

But if we delve back a little further, to the presidency of Ronald Reagan, it might surprise some to recall that his administration was rather chaotic too. The chaos back then began even before Reagan took office.

In the summer of 1980, after Reagan had shored up the Republican nomination, President Ford approached him about being his running mate, but in an expanded role that would effectively render them “co-presidents.”

As the Republican Convention proceeded, en route to formalizing Reagan’s nomination, upon further reflection of the former president’s proposal, Reagan rejected it. On the convention floor, Reagan surprised the world by declaring his running mate to be none other than his strongest primary rival, George H.W. Bush.

President Nixon and his secretary of state Henry Kissinger, who with Ford were remnants of the Watergate-era Republicans, visited Reagan at the White House. He greeted them politely and heard them out, but did not infuse them into his perennial think tank. Reagan did appoint a Nixon man, General Alexander Haig, as secretary of state, but within a year, Haig was gone, replaced by George Shultz.

Reagan’s first secretary of the interior, James Watt, was plagued with controversy and scandal. He was not long for the administration. And let us not forget Iran-Contra. To this day, Reagan’s stature among Republicans is iconic, and presidential historians across the board rank him quite highly. None of this is to compare Trump to Reagan in any way;

Trump’s presidency is far too new to be properly evaluated. But it serves to remind that presidencies beginning with chaos and concluding successfully are not historically unprecedented.