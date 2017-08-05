Electra Roumeliotis Passed Away at Age 19

Electra Rena Roumeliotis, age 19, suddenly passed away on July 18. Beloved daughter of George Roumeliotis and Michelle (Larry) Rydzewski; loving sister of Antonios and Athena; cherished granddaughter of Charles and Athena Roumeliotis and John and Judi White; devoted great-granddaughter of Rena (late Guido) Scartozzi.

Fond niece of Peter and Patty (Stavrakos) Roumeliotis, Deena Roumeliotis and Anthony White. Cherished cousin of Felicia, Charlie and Paul Roumeliotis and the late Morgan and Lauren White.

Funeral services at St. Spyridon Hellenic Orthodox Church, 12307 S. Ridgeland Ave, Palos Heights, IL. Interment, Risen Lord Cemetery, Oswego, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be made through www.gofundme.com/electra-roumeliotis-funeral-fund.

May her memory be eternal.

(From the Chicago Tribune)