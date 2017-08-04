Man Dies in Derelict Building Collapse in Western Greek Port

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a man has died after the roof of a derelict harbor building, used as a makeshift shelter by Roma, collapsed in the western city of Patras.

The identity of the dead man was not immediately known. The fire brigade said rescuers were searching the ruins with the help of a sniffer dog for other victims or trapped survivors.

The building that collapsed Friday had been declared unsafe and was scheduled for demolition. It was in the city’s old harbor, which no longer handles ferry traffic.

Patras is Greece’s busiest ferry gateway to the west.