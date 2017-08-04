St. George Cathedral Restoration Fund Goal is $2 Million Canadian

MONTREAL – The renovation efforts at St. George Cathedral in Montreal are still shy of their $2 million Canadian cost. An appeal went out to the Greek community of Montreal to raise the remaining funds needed to complete the work.

As The National Herald reported, to supplement the $550,000 Canadian needed to complete the reconstruction of the walkway at the entrance, new retaining walls, and drainage projects on the side sections of the building to protect the foundations of the cathedral, over $100,000 Canadian are still required.

The Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal also confirmed TNH’s report that these early improvement works – starting on Monday, August 7 – are part of a more comprehensive intervention for the Sanctuary with a budget of up to $1,875,000 Canadian.

The chairman of the St. George Fundraising Committee, Jim Lekas, notes that “Fifty-six years have passed since St. George’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Montreal held its inaugural mass on May 28, 1961. The cathedral was designed by renowned architects Dimitri Dimakopoulos and Kimon Karagiannis and realized thanks to the efforts of the previous generation of Greek Montrealers who worked tirelessly to fund its construction, brick by brick.”

Lekas adds, “St. George’s has served the community well in times of joy and sorrow, with thousands of masses, weddings, baptisms, and funerals. Our cathedral is a place of worship and inspiration, a meeting hub, a landmark, a heritage site, and a source of pride for all of us, no matter which church we frequent.”

In its fundraising appeal, the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal writes, “With the passage of time, the building is showing its age and requires major repairs. For the first time since the cathedral opened its doors in 1961, an official fundraising campaign has been launched for a restoration project divided into four phases and slated to be completed within two years at a total cost of $1,875,000.”

Phase 1 of the restoration project has begun and is to be completed by the end of the summer at a cost of $550,000 before tax. As of July 1, $415,700 has been raised. The balance must be raised by the end of the summer.

“No donation is too small. Please give freely to help preserve St. George’s Cathedral as a legacy for future generations. Your donation should be made payable to St. George’s Cathedral. Tax receipts will, of course, be issued,” Lekkas said.

More information about the St. George’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral Restoration Fund is available online at: www.hcgm.org or by phone 514-738-3202.