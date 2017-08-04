Champions League: Olympiakos vs. HNK Rijeka; Apoel vs. Slavia Prague

TNH Staff

Photo: EUROKINISSI (FILE).

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Friday for the Champions League playoffs:

(First-leg matches, Aug. 15-16; Second-leg matches, Aug. 22-23)

Champions route:

Qarabag (Azerbaijan) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark)

Apoel Nicosia (Cyprus) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

Olympiakos (Greece) vs. HNK Rijeka (Croatia)

Celtic (Scotland) vs. Astana (Kazakhstan)

League route:

Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) vs. Sevilla (Spain)

Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. CSKA Moscow (Russia)

Napoli (Italy) vs. Nice (France)

Hoffenheim (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England)

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Steaua Bucharest (Romania)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.