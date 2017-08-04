Champions League: Olympiakos vs. HNK Rijeka; Apoel vs. Slavia Prague

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Friday for the Champions League playoffs:
(First-leg matches, Aug. 15-16; Second-leg matches, Aug. 22-23)
Champions route:
Qarabag (Azerbaijan) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark)
Apoel Nicosia (Cyprus) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)
Olympiakos (Greece) vs. HNK Rijeka (Croatia)
Celtic (Scotland) vs. Astana (Kazakhstan)
League route:
Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) vs. Sevilla (Spain)
Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. CSKA Moscow (Russia)
Napoli (Italy) vs. Nice (France)
Hoffenheim (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England)
Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Steaua Bucharest (Romania)