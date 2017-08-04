Greek Judges, Prosecutors Rip EU for Criticizing Georgiou Conviction

ATHENS – Greece’s Union of Judges and Prosecutors blasted the European Commission for criticizing the conviction of the former head of the country’s national statistics agency ELSTAT, Andreas Georgiou, for breach of duty.

“The sound interpretation and application of laws is assigned by the Constitution to judicial authorities, whose judgment cannot be influenced by political considerations, duress or admonishments,” the union said, despite foreign press accounts the trial of Georgiou – who had already been cleared twice by Greek courts and moved to the United States in 2015 – was a pre-determined “farce” looking for a scapegoat for the country’s economic crisis.

It was a report from ELSTAT in 2009 which led to Greece seeking an international bailout that turned into three rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($387.4 billion) and he was backed by the EU’s statistics agency ELSTAT and his findings were borne out when the country needed two more bailouts, in 2012 and in 2015.

A Commission spokeswoman said Georgiou’s conviction for failing to inform ELSTAT’s governing board about the release of budget deficit data in 2010 would be scrutinized by the Eurogroup amid concerns that it could affect the authority’s independence, Kathimerini said.

The ruling has also been challenged by international media, with the Financial Times citing a European statistics expert called as a defense witness who described the case as “an intimidating preset farce” with “open threatening behavior” in court.

According to an analysis in the Politico Europe weekly, meanwhile, “Georgiou has arguably become a scapegoat for politicians… trying to deflect responsibility for Greece’s fiscal problems.”