Greece Denies Wanting to Bar EU Sanctions on Venezuela

ATHENS – After blocking European Union attempts to condemn China’s human rights record, Greece reportedly also prevented a call for stronger sanctions against Venezuela after the South American country’s violence-tainted elections.

Critics of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he prevented actions against China because the Communist government – he was a former Communist youth leader – is making big investments in Greece and snapping up state enterprises he said he would block.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led, which is sympathetic to fellow Leftists and Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, who wants near-dictatorial powers, denied reports in the Financial Times it was backing him by bucking the EU.

Greek diplomatic sources told the newspaper Kathimerini that the report was “misinformed” and in proclaiming that sanctions “were never proposed” in an Aug. 2 meeting.

Greece’s major rival New Democracy said SYRIZA must clarify its position in “a formal and categorical fashion,” with the foreign press portraying Greece as “a key and persistent champion of Maduro’s regime.”

The EU refused to recognize the vote or accept the new constituent assembly in Venezuela after an election an international polling company said was rigged and with Maduro openly saying he will use the body to punish his opponents.

But there was no move for sanctions although the EU’s Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc and member states were ready ready to “gradually step up their response” if democratic principles are further undermined.

The Financial Times said Spain pressed for sanctions in keeping with a move by the United States. The paper added that, “Greece has strongly resisted Spain’s demands, effectively ruling out the immediate prospect of European sanctions that cannot go ahead without unanimous support from member states,” which Athens denied.

Mogherini said the new national assembly due to sit on Aug. 4 had given an excuse to drive conflict and use power unchecked to all Venezuelans opposed to serious talks.

“The EU and its member states therefore cannot recognize the constituent assembly as they have concerns over its effective representativeness and legitimacy and call on the government of president Nicolas Maduro to take urgent measures to rectify the course of events,” she said.

There have been months of bloody and fatal protests against the Maduro regime that SYRIZA admires despite its repression and scenes of people lining up for basic food stuffs despite the oil wealth in the country.

The legislature building has been the scene of bloody clashes in recent weeks and the installation of the all-powerful assembly will intensify a political struggle that has brought three months of bloody anti-government protests to Venezuela. Maduro vows the assembly will strip opposition lawmakers of their constitutional immunity from prosecution, while members of congress say they will only be removed by force.

The only way they’ll get us out of here is by killing us,” declared Freddy Guevara, the National Assembly’s First Vice President. “They will never have the seat that the people of Venezuela gave us.”

The opposition boycotted the July 30 election of the constituent assembly, arguing that the rules were rigged to benefit the government, and nearly all the candidates were supporters of Maduro’s administration.

The election has come under mounting scrutiny since the CEO of an international voting technology company said that “without any doubt” the official voter turnout number had been tampered with — a charge that Maduro and the National Electoral Council have dismissed. An increasing number of foreign governments have refused to recognize the assembly and many within Venezuela fear it will create a one-party state.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)