Capital Controls for Bank Withdrawals Eased in Greece

ATHENS – Two years after the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition imposed capital controls to prevent a run on the banks and exodus of capital out of the country, the monthly limit on withdrawals is being lifted slightly.

Bank clients will now be able to take out 1800 euros ($2138) a month instead of 840 euros ($998) each two weeks, or 1680 euros, which means another 120 euros a month can be withdrawn.

New accounts will also be allowed to be opened but there’s no end in sight for the controls which, when they began, limited Greeks to only 60 euros per day and had to be done each successive day without a lump sum withdrawal.

The new regulations will begin Sept. 1 but the controls are expected to go through the end of 2018, past the end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($387.4 billion) propping up an economy sunk under the weight of generations of wild overspending and runaway patronage by successive administrations, including SYRIZA, which vowed to stop the practices.

Banks are also struggling with a mountain of bad loans with Greeks unable to pay because of a series of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings, limiting the ability to lend to businesses as well.

For the controls to be lifted, there will have to be a return of deposits, a cut in the bad loans, a full return to money markets by the government and inclusion in the bond-buying Quantitative Easing (QE) program of the European Central Bank (ECB,) one of the county’s lenders.