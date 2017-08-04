Greece Protests Women’s Handball Team Exclusion Over FYROM Name

ATHENS – Greece’s government backed the country’s Women’s Under-17 national handball team which refused to play a team from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) which showed up wearing uniforms bearing the name “Macedonia.”

The two countries have been wrangling for more than 25 years about what the official name of Greece’s northern neighbor should be with Athens wanting to exclude the single name Macedonia, the name of an abutting Greek province.

Greece said FYROM violated a 1995 agreement normalizing relations between the countries by having its team adorn its shirts with the Macedonia designation, with the Greek team kicked out of the tourney after walking out in refusal to play.

The Greek Handball Association withdrew its players in protest at the incident which led to FYROM being given a forfeit 10-0 win. The European Handball Federation (EHF) excluded the Greek women’s handball team and imposed a 25,000 euro fine on the federation.

The Greek team has the right to appeal the decision.

“According to the interim accord of 1995, FYROM can join international organizations only under its provisional name. We witness once again that FYROM, after gaining membership to an international organization, attempts to violate the interim accord and participate under its constitutional name,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The Foreign Ministry expresses its support to the members of the women’s under-17 national handball team, who were forced to withdraw from the European Championship match with FYROM, due to FYROM’s violation of the interim accord,” it said.

Greece and FYROM signed an interim agreement in 1995 under which FYROM would be referred to internationally as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. In exchange, Greece lifted its embargo, recognized the provisional name and agreed not to block the country’s membership in international institutions.

The row comes just after there was hope expressed a name agreement could finally be reached with a new more moderate government in place in Skopje although FYROM has previously put teams into athletic competitions while carrying a flag bearing the name Macedonia, irking Greece.