Tsipras Bashes Criticism of Student Flag-Bearing Lottery

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said a government decision to end the tradition of schools’ top students carrying the Greek flag in parades was designed to give all students a chance at the honor and that criticism was because of “populism” – a term ironically applied to his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition’s 2 1/2-year reign.

“Everyone should have the right to hold the flag,” he said while sppeaking in Parliament Aug. 4 to rebut claims by the major opposition New Democracy Conservatives that the Leftists want to end excellence as a criterion.

Tsipras said his party wants equality, although he pays Special Advisers more than twice what most teachers get, and that his idea of excellence is for schools to open on time each year, which they haven’t under his government, and that he wants to keep teachers from leaving the country.

He said he also wants to increase the budget for research without saying why he hasn’t done so yet and as his party has come under withering fire for blocking private universities and dumbing down entrance standards for state colleges.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis lambasted him for “insulting society” and other rival parties also mocked SYRIZA’s stance of wanting to create an egalitarian society while at the same time slashing pensions, pay and burying Greeks with an avalanche of taxes.

The Socialist Democratic Alignment said the concept of excellence – which SYRIZA’s former Education Minister said was “not a virtue -was being compromised “by a lottery procedure,” while centrists To Potami said the government was “allergic” to the concept of achievement.