Blackberries: Health Benefits and a Recipe for Jam

Blackberries, full of antioxidants, vitamins, nutrients, and fiber, are a great addition to any diet. Per serving, blackberries have one of the highest antioxidant contents of any food ever tested, studies have shown.

A 2006 study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, indicated that blackberries’ antioxidant content, 5.75 millimoles per serving, far surpassed that of other foods. Regular consumption of blackberries may therefore have all the positive impact on health, athletic performance, and disease risk associated with an antioxidant-rich diet.

The powerful phytonutrients called anthocyanins give blackberries their rich, dark color, and have been shown to protect the brain from the harmful effects of stress and may even reduce the effects of conditions including Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. The fiber in blackberries has also been shown to help fight against certain types of cancer, such as colon cancer.

The health benefits of blackberries can even withstand the cooking process, so blackberry jam which might not seem very healthful actually retains some of the nutritional value of the fresh berries. Whether eaten out of hand or cooked into a fresh-tasting jam, blackberries are a healthy highlight of the summer season.

Blackberry Jam

6 cups fresh blackberries

1/4 cup water

1 cup sugar, plus more as needed

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Sort and rinse the berries carefully in cool water. Place the washed berries in a large deep pot and add 1/4 cup water. Bring the pot to a boil over medium high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer the berries for 5-10 minutes or until the berries have cooked down slightly.

Skim off any foam that may collect at the surface. Once the berries have cooked down, remove the pot from heat. Using a strainer over a large bowl, strain the cooked down berries to remove the seeds, using a spoon to help the process. Discard the seeds.

Rinse out the pot to make sure no seeds were left behind, or use another pot to finish cooking the jam. If you don’t mind seeds in your jam, you can skip the straining. Place the pot with the strained, cooked-down berries back on the stove and return to a boil. Reduce the heat and stir in a cup of sugar, taste, and add additional sugar, if preferred. Stir in a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice and continue simmering the jam until it thickens to the desired consistency.

To test if the jam is set, place a freezer-safe plate in the freezer for at least 15 minutes. Remove the plate from the freezer and spoon a small amount of the jam onto the frozen plate. If you can swipe a finger through the jam on the plate and it leaves a trail, the jam is set. If it runs together, continue simmering.

Once the jam has thickened, remove from heat and allow to cool slightly before transferring to a large container or small containers, as preferred. The jam may seem runny, but it will set even more as it cools. Store tightly covered in the refrigerator. Serve the blackberry jam with toast for breakfast or warm over ice cream or Greek yogurt for dessert or a snack.