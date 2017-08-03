Frontex Spots Sailboat with 55 Refugees and Migrants off Kythera

KYTHERA (ANA) – A sailboat carrying 55 refugees and migrants onboard was spotted by Frontex sailing 15 nautical miles southwest of the island of Kythera on Thursday.

The boat, escorted by a coast guard vessel, was led to the port of Kalamata, where the refugees were temporarily detained so they could be registered. Five children are among the group. The refugees, the majority of whom are Somalians and Pakistanis, recognized three people who are said to be the traffickers.

All 55 people are expected to be transferred to the city’s old hospital where they will stay.