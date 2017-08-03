Evacuations, Injuries as Fires Blaze in Greece

ATHENS (AP) – Three firefighters have been hospitalized with burns and local authorities have issued an evacuation order for residents near a seaside town south of Athens as a wildfire threatens homes in high winds.

About 100 people were initially affected by the order for homes near Kalyvia, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Athens, officials from the local mayor’s office said.

The fire burned two cars and damaged a firetruck, they said. About 70 firefighters and volunteers were involved in the effort along with two water-dropping helicopters.

Winds up to 60 kph (37 mph) were hampering the firefighting effort, while temperatures in the area reached 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).