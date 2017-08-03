Amazing Sand Sculptures on the Protection of the Marine Environment in Crete (video)

CRETE – Three sculptors in Crete have created amazing sand sculptures on the protection of the marine environment from plastics and other rubbish.

An octopus that squeezes a plastic bottle with its tentacles, a mermaid emerging with car tires from the sea bed, dead fish, a human leg that has been wounded by a piece of glass, a child with his potty on the beach, a boatman and a diver who are fishing garbage, Homer’s Siren, the ancient god Poseidon …

“In sunbathed Crete, and from the country that gave birth to sculpture, Greece, sculptors Yuriy Mysko, Lyudmyla Mysko and Manolis Charkoutsis send their messages for the protection of the marine environment to the rest of the world”, Ms Lasithiotaki stated. The up to three meters tall creations were made in 2016 and 2017 at the Sand Sculpture Festival in Ammoudara, Malevizion, Crete, under the auspices of the Greek Tourism Organization and the Municipality of Malevizi, with the support of the Region of Crete.