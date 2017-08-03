A Primer: it’s Been Six Months, What Has President Trump Accomplished Thus Far?

Whether president, governor, mayor, or other elected official, it’s not easy being a supporter of the incumbent. The easy part goes to the detractors; the haters who sit on the sidelines and jeer. All they have to do is hold the incumbent to the standard of perfection, thereby obviously causing him or her to pale by comparison.

For those of you reading this who happen to support President Trump and often hear the venomous retort: “he hasn’t done anything as president! What has he accomplished?” you might want to cut out this column if you are reading it in our print edition, or print it from your computer if you’re reading it on our website. In fact, you can fold the piece of paper in your pocket and keep it with you, ready to use as a counterargument to the bile spewed by the haters.

NEIL GORSUCH

Even if all Donald Trump had managed to accomplish in his first six months as president (it’s not) was to secure Neil Gorsuch’s seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, that by itself would have been something great. Gorsuch is an eminently qualified legal scholar who understands that the role of the Court is to serve as the umpire in a baseball game who cannot change the rules – for example, allow the batter four strikes for the sake of “social justice” – during the game.

Moreover, while Gorsuch shares the textualist/originalist judicial philosophy of the justice whose shoes he filled, Antonin Scalia, he does not share Scalia’s lethal sarcasm, which often created polarization. Ironically, the impeccably mannered Gorsuch was appointed by Trump himself, whose own brashness renders him more similar to Scalia than to Gorsuch in that respect.

IMMIGRATION

President Trump has taken a harder line on PHIs (Persons Here Illegally) than any president in over 100 years. But his opponents have been relentless in trying to thwart his attempts to enforce the law. Nonetheless, he has managed to sign Executive Orders (EOs) that restrict entry into the United States of individuals from countries that were deemed as threats not by Trump himself, but by the Obama Administration. That EO has been challenged time and again in court, and if we are still a nation of laws, it will be upheld by the Supreme Court when it reconvenes in October.

He also signed EOs that strip Sanctuary Cities of federal funding. That mayors in large cities throughout the United States protect PHI felons from prosecution is so astounding that even liberals of 20 or 30 years ago would have found it incomprehensible.

Another EO Trump signed was to commence building of the wall along the U.S. Southern border. A wall by itself is not a panacea, but taken together with other measures is a good start. Besides, any logical person should be able to conclude that a wall is not a KEEP OUT! sign to all foreigners, just to trespassers.

Even more importantly, Trump signed another immigration EO, one that focuses on stronger vetting before visas of any kind can be issued. Let’s not forget: most of the terrorists who flew the planes on 9/11 were issued visas to enter the United States legally. Perhaps under Trump, the vetting will be stricter without self-consciousness about hurting anyone’s feelings.

Along those lines, Trump also signed an EO to end the practice of handing out multiyear-employment H1B visas like candy.

FOREIGN POLICY

If we strip away the histrionics that “Trump is alienating our allies around the world,” what the president actually did was direct other NATO members to pay their fair share. Even Trump detractors in the know cede that it worked, and those nations have started to pay up.

Trump’s consistent theme is that the United States will no longer be suckered. That’s why he pulled us out of the Paris Climate Agreement. Not because he doesn’t believe in clean air and water, but because he insists on conditions that apply equally to all. That is also why he withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), and why he is against the Iran Nuclear Agreement and NAFTA, and why he won’t embrace free trade unless it takes place on a level playing field.

What a lot of people don’t realize is how vital energy is to foreign policy and, by extension, to peace and security throughout the world, and particularly in the United States. To that end, Trump has put the Dakota and Keystone pipelines back on track, and has bolstered the coal industry. Right now, we need all types of energy: oil, natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, wind, you name it. In the long run, we cannot rely on oil and coal.

But if we have a smart strategy, then we can become far and away the greatest source of energy on earth and render the Middle East irrelevant. And when their oil is worth nothing more than a bucket of dirt and water, then any terrorists who fester there and overtake cities, countries, and governments, will not have any funding. And then, they’ll fade into obscurity.

AND MORE…

There is so much more that President Trump has already accomplished, but I see my space for this column is running out. He revived the old Reagan law that disallows federal funds to go to groups in other countries that are pro-abortion…signed an EO requiring that for every new federal regulation passed, two must be cut…assembled a task force to address opioid addiction crisis…signed EOs to hold federal agency heads responsible for their agencies’ cybersecurity…created a council to upgrade the federal government’s technology…signed an EO to protect whistleblowers who point out wrongdoing at the Veteran’s Administration…

Get the picture? He’s been doing a whole lot more than tweeting at 3 o’clock in the morning.