Private Greek TV Station Owners Must Declare Wealth

ATHENS – With a new government auction of TV licenses coming, owners of private stations will have to fill out so-called “Pothen Esches,” declaring all their wealth and assets.

The Council of State rejected a request by their union, EITISEE, that they be exempt from the obligation, ruling there were no grounds for the owners argument that they will be targeted if their true wealth is known.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, whose last attempt to cut the number of stations to four and make the owners bid for them was also struck down, said it’s trying to break what it called a stranglehold on the media but critics said the government is trying to muzzle critics.