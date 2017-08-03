Syrians Stuck in Greece Protest Outside German Embassy

ATHENS – Desperate to move out of Greece, where they’ve been stuck with the suspension of a European Union swap deal with Turkey, Syrian refugees protested outside the Germany embassy, upset they’ve been blocked from going to their families in that country.

“No more waiting!” they changed, according to the Reuters news agency story on the demonstration. About 100 people, among them young children, marched from Parliament to the embassy holding up cardboard banners in English reading “I want my family” and shouting slogans about travel to Germany.

Greece has been unable to handle an overwhelming number of asylum claims and the European Union has shut its borders to refugees and migrants, stranding some 64,000 in the country, including about 14,000 on islands not far from Turkey.

Greek media have reported that Greece and Germany have informally agreed to slow down refugee reunification, leaving families in Greece for months after they fled Syria’s civil war.

“My message is ‘enough waiting, enough suffering’,” 41-year-old Syrian Malak Rahmoun, who lives in a Greek camp with her three daughters while her husband and son are in Berlin told the news agency. “I feel my heart (is) miserable,” she said.

Rahmoun said she and her daughter applied for family reunification last year but that the Greek authorities have not given a clear reply. “I’ve never seen my son (in) two years,” Rahmoun said.