Pyrros Dimas Says SYRIZA Drove Him from Greece

ATHENS – Pyrros Dimas, Greece’s three-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time world champion in weightlifting, said he left for the United States because the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition drove him away by slashing funding for the sport.

Dimas, a former lawmaker for the then-PASOK Socialists who are political rivals of SYRIZA, said the budget for the weightlifting federation he led was cut so much it undercut hopes for athletes to compete at the world and Olympic level.

“From the moment SYRIZA came to power, they cut 55 percent from the Greek Federation,” he told Arena FM radio station, adding that was blocking a new generation of athletes.

“It was like they were telling me to pack up and leave,” said Dimas, who now works in the US as a weightlifting adviser. “SYRIZA essentially sent me away. It was a political decision,” he said.

He was ridiculed by Dimitris Papadimoulis, a SYRIZA member of the European Parliament, who said in a tweet about Dimas that he “more likely found a better job in the US, rather than booted out” by the government’s actions.

Major rival New Democracy’s Vice President snapped back at Papadimoulis for mocking a champion of Greece. Part of SYRIZA’s platform is that there shouldn’t be competition or striving for excellence or achievement.

Dimas, 45, was born in Albania to ethnic Greek parents and moved to Greece in 1991 when he was 20 and acquired Greek citizenship a year later, after leading Albania’s weightlifting team to world standings.

He first competed under the Greek flag in the 1992 Summer Olympics, winning the gold medal in the 82.5-kilogram (180-pound) class.

During his third lift at the clean and jerk, he shouted “Για την Ελλάδα!” (transliterated “Gia tin Ellada!, meaning “For Greece!”) dedicating his victory to his new country, which became his catchphrase.