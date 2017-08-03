SYRIZA Scraps Parade Flag-Bearing Honor for Top Students

ATHENS – Continuing its declared ambition to weed out excellence as a criterion in education, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA has ended a long tradition of top students having the honor of carrying the Greek flag in school parades.

Instead, the carriers will be chosen by lot, as well as flanking students also carrying the flag, as stated by a Presidential decree.

Two pupils in sixth grade (the final year of primary school) will be chosen each year, with one serving from the start of the academic year until January 31 and the other from February 1 to the end of the school year.

This means different pupils will carry the flag in parades to mark Independence Day on March 25 and Oxi Day on October 28, which marks Greece’s response to an Italian ultimatum in 1940 and the country’s entry into World War II.

Until now, pupils with the highest marks in their class were selected. After 1990, when many immigrants came to Greece, there were angry debates that only Greeks should be allowed to carry the country’s flag, even if a student who wasn’t was a Greek citizen.

New Democracy’s spokesperson for education, Niki Kerameos, accused the government of “overturning a decades-long tradition,” and added: “The message that we give our youth is that they don’t need to make an effort to achieve success, they need only luck.”

The centrist To Potami party declared that “each day, the SYRIZA-Independent Greeks government shows in word and deed its ideological allergy to all forms of achievement and excellence.” Indeed, former education minister Aristides Baltas said “excellence in education is not a virtue,” suggesting students shouldn’t try or be tested.

Current Education Minister, Costas Gavroglou said that every pupil “should have the opportunity to honor the flag and to be honored by it,” regardless of their standing among their peers in class.

Major rival New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis mocked the move. “Flag-bearers through a draw: This is how SYRIZA perceives the rewarding of one’s efforts. An equalization downwards, everywhere,” he tweeted.

Democratic Alignment (former PASOK) Member of Parliament Odysseas Konstantopoulos jumped in and said, “The education minister is true to the government’s commitments, ones aimed to abolish excellence,” in education.

The Education Ministry, trying to rebut the criticism, said later that, “With a deep sense of responsibility before the new generation of Greeks, we consider that the nation’s symbol, the flag, should give every pupil to have the right to honor it (flag) and to be honored by it,” while adding that this privilege will finally be allocated “independent” of pupils’ academic performance.