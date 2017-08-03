Almost Every Greek Thinks Economy Still Collapsing

ATHENS – Apart from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition claiming they have taken Greece to the edge of an economic recovery, almost no one else in the country believes it.

A startling 98 percent of Greeks believe the state of the country’s economy is “bad,” according to Eurobarometer survey for spring 2017, conducted in May and published Aug. 2 in Brussels.

The Greek gloom is far higher than the average of 51 percent in the European Union about the bloc’s financial condition and comes just as Tsipras said a recent bond sale – at interest rates more than three times higher than what is being paid international creditors for 326 billion euros ($386.08 billion) in three bailouts – is proof his reneging on anti-austerity promises is working.

That came just after he also agreed to more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families in return for release of 8.5 billion euros ($10.07 billion) from a staggered, delayed third rescue package for 86 billion euros ($101.85 billion) he fought before succumbing to the demands of the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM).

Tsipras has seen his popularity level plummet to around 10 percent after breaking his vows to help workers, pensioners and the poor and the major rival New Democracy Conservatives have taken leads as high as 17 percent in polls.

Their purchasing power devastated by repeated pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings, 69 percent of Greeks said the financial state of their households is bad, compared to 27 percent across the 28-nation bloc.

Asked about the biggest challenges the country faces, some 51 percent unemployment, 45 percent pointed to the economic situation, 41 percent to terrorism, 32 percent about migrants and refugees, 26 percent to public debt and 16 percent to taxes.

Greeks are not very hopeful about the future either, as 70 percent said they believe that “the worst is yet to come,” against 29 percent who think the crisis has peaked.