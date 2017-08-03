Former Chief statistician’s Case will be Examined at Eurogroup

BRUSSELS (ANA) – The European Commission expressed concern on Wednesday over a decision by an Athens appeals court to convict Greece’s former statistics chief for breach of duties during his tenure and hand him a two-year suspended sentence.

“What is important to [the Commission] is that the independence of ELSTAT is protected in line with the law and that people who do their jobs are also protected in line with the law,” Annika Breidthardt, spokeswoman for economic and monetary affairs, said at a news conference. “That’s why we follow these developments with concern.”

The spokeswoman said the case will be examined by member-states at the Eurogroup, adding it is open for an appeal.