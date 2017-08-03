First West Nile Virus Death for 2017 Confirmed in Greece

ATHENS (ANA) – A 90-year-old woman is the first victim of the West Nile virus (WNV) for Greece in 2017, who died after complications caused by encephalitis, according to information by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO).

In its weekly epidemiological data posted on its website on Wednesday, KEELPNO said two more patients are being treated for the WNV, transmitted by an infected mosquito, one of which has developed encephalitis and is in an intensive care unit.

In total, 12 people have been infected with the WNV this year, of which eight developed severe symptoms (meningitis, encephalitis and acute flaccid paralysis) and four developed milder symptoms similar to those of the flu.

Outbreaks of West Nile virus infection in humans and animals were recorded every year between 2010 and 2014 during the summer months in various regions of the country. No outbreaks were reported in 2015 and 2016, but scientists expected a reappearance of the virus.

WNV is most commonly transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. The virus’ main pool in nature is wild birds from which mosquitoes are infected, while humans do not transmit the virus further.

In the majority of cases, patients with WNV remain asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, while the most serious manifestations of the disease, e.g. Encephalitis, usually concern older people and those with chronic underlying diseases.

KEELPNO says people can reduce the risk of being infected by using insect repellent and wearing protective clothing to prevent mosquito bites.