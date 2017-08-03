ACS Athens Students Earn Perfect Scores on International Baccalaureate Exams

ATHENS – ACS Athens announced that two of its students earned perfect 45/45 scores in the 2017 International Baccalaureate® (IB) diploma exams. Proud of all its students, the renowned Pre-K to 12 international school based in Halandri, a northern suburb of Athens, Greece, is especially pleased to share the remarkable achievement of the two students.

IB is a non-profit educational foundation offering highly respected programs of international education that develop the intellectual, personal, emotional and social skills needed to live, learn, and work in a rapidly globalizing world. Schools must be authorized by the IB organization to offer any of the programs.

This year out of 159,400 students who took the exam, 218 had perfects scores, and 2 of them were ACS Athens graduates. Scoring in the top one tenth of one percent of the test takers, they set the pace for their classmates, many of whom also earned exceptional scores reflective of the talent and dedication of their teachers and the depth, breadth, and quality of the ACS Athens academic program.

The 74 graduates of the Academy – ACS Athens’ high school – were offered a total of $1,242,021 in scholarships, and the average amount they received was the highest ever.

Dr. Stefanos Gialamas, President of ACS Athens, said, “I am very proud for our students, and for our educators who are preparing our students to be ethical leaders by giving them a holistic, meaningful and harmonious educational experience. As a byproduct of these educational experiences we also have outstanding results in the IB Diploma exams.”

ACS Athens, a student-centered PreK-12 international school embracing American educational philosophy, principles, and values, was recently recognized by the Middle States Association (MSA), the prestigious international accreditation organization based in the United States, as a “Leading School,” modelling education for the 21st century.

Through excellence in teaching and diverse educational experiences, ACS Athens challenges all students to realize their unique potential: academically, intellectually, socially and ethically — to thrive as responsible global citizens.

The vision of ACS Athens is to empower individuals to transform the world as architects of their own learning and IB participation is a vital part of the education it offers its students. IB has a hard-earned reputation for high standards of teaching, pedagogical leadership and student achievement and works with schools, governments and international organizations to develop challenging programs of international education and rigorous assessment.