Greek-American Gigicos Said Role Transition Was Planned all Along

NEW YORK – George Gigicos, who recently stepped down as President Trump’s Director of Advance, told The National Herald that it was his intention all along to move from the White House back to the campaign trail – i.e., the president’s ongoing rallies – and that he never had ambitions of being involved in government.

For two and a half years, he told the Herald, he organized Trump’s events, and his ability in that respect is highly regarded.

Contrary to any inferences by a recent New York Times article or any other sources, Gigicos made clear that his return to the campaign was always scheduled to happen after serving six months as the president’s advance director, and that it has nothing to do with any other personnel or substantive issues concerning the Trump Administration.

It was always Gigicos’ plan, he emphasized, to return to the venues – rallies the president holds throughout the country – where Trump conveys his message directly to the American people.

Regarding the ongoing investigations into any connections between Trump associates and Russia, Gigicos did not comment because he said he has no involvement in any of those matters.

Gigicos said his relationship with the president remains strong, and that he believes in Trump’s agenda, and believes the president will accomplish his goals.