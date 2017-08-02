Playing the Patsy to Fake News

By Amb. Patrick N. Theros.

Recently the Greek-American media picked up a story from some Israeli newspapers that the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem “secretly” sold land. The Greek- American media not only repeated the articles without any effort to verify their accuracy but added gratuitous negative and false comments about Patriarch Theophilos.

A little bit of research, a few questions that any responsible journalist should have asked, would have shown that the original articles were plants by crooked financial interests in Israel which had attempted to sell properties they did not own and had been foiled by the Patriarchate’s legal team. The plots of land in question had been seized by force from the Patriarchate by the Israeli Government over the years since 1948.

To avoid international criticism over expropriation of Church property, the Israeli authorities forced the Patriarchate to agree to 100 year+ leases for the land. Powerless, the Church acquiesced. Today many important structures of the Israeli State such as the Knesset, the King David Hotel, the Israeli Prime Minister’s office and the National Museum sit on Church “leaseholds.” Israeli politicians frequently demand that the Israeli State simply confiscate these landmark properties. Mindful of international opprobrium, the Israeli Government continues to regard them legally as leaseholds but treats them as if it owned them.

However, recent events upended this injustice. The Jewish National Fund (a quasi-state entity) decided to sell the land it controlled under leasehold but not title. The Patriarchate sued to prevent the sale. In the process, it appears that the JNF sale turned out to be a fraudulent transaction. The details are a bit murky but suffice it to say that the buyers defrauded the JNF to the tune of $40 million. The JNF (i.e., the Israeli government) then demanded the Patriarchate sell the land to the JNF for only $4.5 million, i.e., the amount left over from the failed deal.

At that point, the Patriarchate considered its options. Under no set of circumstances would the Israeli state ever permit the return of any of these properties to the Patriarchate. As noted, many Israeli politicians periodically demand their outright confiscation. Accordingly, the Patriarchate made the decision to sell its legal claims to powerful business interests who had the political clout and the deep pockets to win in court.

In effect, it was selling a claim that the Patriarchate could never win and at least recover some value rather than nothing. We should note that these business interests believed the Patriarchate’s legal case to be so solid that they were prepared to pay the full amount asked and take on the claims without recourse.

The losers then planted a report in the Israel Times to embarrass the Patriarchate into acquiescing with the fraud. the New York Post republished the Times story and Greek-American media then reported the story as fact without checking it and insinuating corruption on the part of the Patriarch.

Readers may remember an almost identical incident in 2005. Israeli settler interests tried to block the election of His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos by circulating a forged letter claiming Theophilos would repossess the Knesset if he were elected. The same Israel Times newspaper published the letter; the New York Post republished and then wrote a truly vicious editorial accusing the Patriarch of anti-Semitism. Some Greek-American media, again without checking, joined the mob.

In fairness, it is not just the Greek-American media who allow themselves to be duped; we all do. Virtually all the famous “new media” such as Breitbart and Counterpunch on the right and Buzzfeed and the Colbert Report on left do no original sourcing. Wikileaks, at least, makes no secret of their sources; they steal the information.

They have no actual reporters covering stories. They only gather stories from the unfairly maligned “mainstream” media, sift them for the articles that provoke the most drooling from their self-selected readers and repeat them. Even Fox News mostly gathers news from other sources, crops and edits, adds the occasional fabrication and passes it on as news to support its agenda.

The mainstream media, e.g., the major broadcast networks, Reuters, UPI, BBC and even the hated AlJazeera employ tens of thousands of reporters who gather the news where it happens, often at great personal risk, and report it straight. When they (rarely) get it wrong, they own up and apologize. The “new media” feed off the mainstream press, print what they want and never apologize for their fake news.

We should all know that tweets and blogs or the rantings of talk show hosts are rarely news. We are often, as in the case of the Patriarchate, duped by malicious false stories that intend harm or seek material gain. Even national governments are not above the practice – in fact, many are the worst offenders. Russia attempted to manipulate American public opinion by spreading hacked emails interspersed with fake news, timing the release for maximum effect.

Recently, Saudi Arabia set up a “PAC” that runs a 30-second ad every 15 minutes 18 hours a day on MSNBC and several internet providers that trashes its neighbor Qatar. A friend in the business estimates those must cost more than $10 million a month. There are thousands of other examples, too many for this short article.

We had expected that the new media, made possible by the explosive advances in communications technology, would bring knowledge and information to better the lives of millions. Instead, the bad guys have figured out how to use it destroy the lives of millions. Those who deliberately pick up the fake news and exploit it for fun or profit should consider the consequences of their actions.