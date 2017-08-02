Stournaras Issues Caution Over Greek Banks Bad Loans

ATHENS – Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras told banks they need to speed the process of dealing with a mountain of bad loans holding down their portfolios and to meet demands from the country’s international creditors.

In an informal meeting at the central bank, the newspaper Kathimerini said Stournaras told bank managers to exceed the targets set by the European Central Bank (ECB) to deal with so-called Non-performing Loans (NPL’s) preventing them from loaning money to creditworthy companies.

The goal is for them to bring the bad loans down from 75.2 billion euros ($88.94 billion) in March 2017 to 40.2 billion euros ($47.55 billion) by the end of 2019, which even at that rate means Greece would still have the worst record in the European Union.

A Morgan Stanley report found there was some progress, following meetings between its researchers and local bankers and institutional officials in Greece.

Its analysis noted that an asset quality review is not likely for Greek lenders, and that the reduction of the bad loans is continuing even though there was little progress in restructuring corporate loans in the year to end-June.

Greeks buried by harsh austerity measures are unable to pay their mortgages, loans and credit cards but are being hounded nevertheless by banks and collection agencies although businesses and executives who took out hundreds of millions of euros in loans without repaying them aren’t being pursued with the same vigor if at all.

There have been a series of scandals involving state banks which found they were essential ATM’s for favored business people and others who got the money with little or no collateral and aren’t being asked to repay while other clients are being chased hard.

The former ruling New Democracy Conservatives and the then-PASOK Socialists, who owe 250 million euros ($295.68 million) and weren’t asked where it went also are escaping payment.