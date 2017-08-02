Nestorio River Party Opens on Wednesday

KASTORIA (ANA) – The 39th River party at Nestorio, Kastoria starts on Wednesday on the banks of Aliakmonas river in a green valley that crosses the river. Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the party which is one of the major music and camp events in the summer in Greece.

The party will last five days with lots of music performed by Greek and foreign groups and artists as well as surprise guests that will perform on four different stages.

Vassilis Papakonstantinou, Miltos Paschalidis, Tzimis Panoussis, Melisses, Yiannis Zouganelis, Babis Stokas, Natassa Bofiliou, Imam Baildi as well as foreign groups and Djs will start the party from early in the morning until late at night.

Visitors from neighbouring countries will mingle with locals and will camp in the four camping zones to listen to music, swim in the river and take part in a series of parallel events as excursions, sports and other.

A fully equipped restaurant, a fast food, a bakery and a bar for drinks and coffee are available in the area of the festival.