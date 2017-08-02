SYRIZA Bill for University Asylum, Student Control Passes Over Objections

ATHENS – The Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition on Aug. 2 squeezed through Parliament a bill to reinstate a university asylum law barring police from college grounds and to let students have a bigger say in how the schools operate.

It was approved with the help of the administration’s partner, the otherwise law-and-order Independent Greeks who approved the measure limiting police power on campus, continuing a pattern of going against its stated platform to give SYRIZA a three-vote majority and to keep the coalition in power.

The only exception was ANEL lawmaker Dimitris Kammenos, who was recently appointed deputy speaker of the House, voted against bringing back university asylum, which was scrapped by a previous coalition led by the now-major rival New Democracy Conservatives.

SYRIZA, a motley crew of Maoists, Stalinists, Leninists, Trotsykites and Communists, wants virtually no standards nor discipline in Greek colleges where students are allowed to stay for life without graduating and where they often disrupt proceedings with impunity.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras defended the bill but New Democracy Conservatives said it would set back Greek higher education by decades and vowed to overturn it if they come to power, with polls showing they have leads as high as 17 percent.

Dismissing criticism, Tsipras said that his Administration, which includes the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) was “setting the foundations for the country’s future (education).” The objective of the bill, he said, was to achieve “more democracy” at Greek universities, by giving students more control.’

Unlike universities in the United States, Greek students – SYRIZA wants anyone who applies to be granted admission – don’t have to meet a minimum grade standard to stay and don’t even have to attend class.

SYRIZA also wants to reinstate the asylum law that would keep police out of college grounds even to pursue criminals or Molotov Cocktail-tossing anarchists who could retreat there for safety unless school officials – including students – give them permission to enter. That law was scrapped by New Democracy in a previous government.

While undergraduate studies are free, another provision would exempt 40 percent of students enrolled in postgraduate programs from having to pay university and college fees.

Tsipras said he was taking on “vested interests” without saying who they were and he also said he wanted to end university evaluations he called “academic Darwinism” SYRIZA would bar.

He said a “robust student movement” would self-police college grounds, many of which are dirty, graffiti-ridden buildings and that the colleges are easy targets for “small groups of provocateurs,” without explaining why students aren’t keeping them out now.

New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the law won’t last long if he wins elections and that (this bill) will soon become a thing of the past, which is after all where its provisions are coming from,” adding that the bill is a thinly disguised attempt for Leftists to take control of the universities.

He said New Democracy wants to put emphasis on linking universities with the private economy, academic self-rule, performance evaluation, zero-tolerance of violence and allowing private universities, which the party didn’t do previously while in power.