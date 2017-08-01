Former Miss Colorado’s Picture Perfect Wedding in Argos

ARGOS – On Sunday, July 30, the Greek-American former Miss Colorado 2014, Eleanna Livaditis married her fiancé Takis Andrianakos in Argos, Greece, as reported on the local website www.argonafplia.gr.

Eleanna hails from Argolis on her father’s side and from Astypalea on her mother’s side. She is a Denver resident, while her husband’s roots are from Tripoli.

The wedding took place in the Holy Cathedral of St. Peter in Argos.

Eleanna Livaditis was born in Centennial, Colorado. She graduated from the University of Wyoming where she earned a degree in Criminal Law. She is proud of her Greek heritage, something she emphasized during her participation in pageants.

Livaditis believes, as she has stated, that growing up with Greek and American culture has had a significant influence on her life. Coming from a large family, she noted that the love and support of her relatives are everything for her.

Eleanna, is the youngest of 5 children. She has three older sisters and an older brother. Her hobbies include travel, concerts, cooking, and teaching in a Greek school.