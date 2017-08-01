Greek Patriarch Denounces Israeli Court’s Real Estate Ruling

TNH Staff

An Israeli police officer sits in a window on the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City Friday, July 28, 2017. Muslim prayers at a major Jerusalem shrine ended peacefully Israeli police said Friday but violence continued in the West Bank where a Palestinian was killed attacking soldiers as forces were on high alert following two weeks of violence over the sacred site, holy to both Muslims and Jews. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Greek Orthodox Church is denouncing an Israeli court decision that ruled a 2004 sale of prime church property to companies representing Jews seeking to expand their presence in Jerusalem’s Old City was done legally.

In an ad published in the Al Quds newspaper Tuesday, the Greek Patriarch asserted the deal was conducted illegally under the watch of the previous patriarch — who was deposed as a result.

The court’s decision paves the way for three Old City structures to be leased for 99 years to Ateret Cohanim — a group associated with West Bank settlers. The patriarch says it will “exert all the efforts and legal and financial means to cancel this deal.”

Most of Jerusalem’s Orthodox Christians are Palestinian, and reject selling land to Jews.

