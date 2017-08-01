SYRIZA Summer Tax Load for Greeks: 29.2 Billion Euros

ATHENS – After repeatedly reneging on anti-austerity promises, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition’s avalanche of taxes will bury Greeks under a burden of 29.2 billion euros ($34.51 billion,) most of it due this summer.

Many taxpayers can’t meet the obligations and with only half of Greeks paying taxes at all – tax cheats have escaped with near-impunity, the rich hide their money in secret foreign accounts and the shipping industry, the world’s largest, pays next to nothing – the burden has fallen on salaried workers, the working class, poor and pensioners, the sectors that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras vowed to protect before surrendering to international creditors in imposing more brutal conditions.

Taxpayers and companies will have to come up with 14.8 billion euros ($17.49 billion) on the basis of their income, properties and other assets, Kathimerini said.

When indirect taxes are added, the total comes the 29.2 billion euro bill.

Those hit hardest will be in the over-35,000 euro ($41,362) bracket, who will pay 40 percent more under SYRIZA, some 70 percent when including social security costs.

So many people can’t pay the mountain of taxes that arrears to the state are growing at the rate of one billion euros ($1.18 billion) a month and outstanding social security bills have passed 23.3 billion euros ($27.54 billion) made worse by so many young fleeing the country and a smaller pool of workers paying for benefits to the retired, even with pensions being cut repeatedly.

The next big hit will be the dreaded ENFIA property tax surcharge begun six years ago – for one year – but made permanent and increased under SYRIZA, although Tsipras pledged to scrap it. That bill by itself is 3.4 billion euros ($4.02 billion).

Because so many people couldn’t afford to pay taxes, state revenues fell so successive governments increased the taxes, making more unable to pay.