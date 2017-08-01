Cleared Twice, former ELSTAT Chief Georgiou Convicted of Breach of Duty

ATHENS – The Athens Misdemeanors Appeal Court on Aug. 1 found former Andreas Georgiou, the former head of the country’s statistics agency ELSTAT, guilty of breach of duty and gave him a two-year sentence, suspended for three years.

Georgiou, who maintained he was a scapegoat for the country’s economic woes, had moved back to the United States in 2015 after being hounded and was not in the court.

His prosecution was denounced as a violation of scientific freedom and human rights by the American Statistical Association’s Committee on Scientific Freedom and Human Rights, the editorial board of The Economist and fellow statistics chiefs in the European Union.

Nonetheless, he was convicted on one of three counts of breach of duty for taking the decision to revise Greece’s 2009 deficit figures without consulting with ELSTAT’s other board members.

The prosecutor at the Athens Misdemeanors Appeal Court said Georgiou should have given up a position at the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund, one of the country’s creditors, before taking over at ELSTAT, Kathimerini said.

The prosecutor also recommended Georgiou face charges for failing to summon ELSTAT’s board, resulting in the decision on the revised 2009 deficit figures being taken without the agreement of the other members.

Supreme Court Prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou earlier this month ordered the reopening of a case against Georgiou, after a Council of Appeals Court judges ruled for a second time that he should not face charges.

“He neglected his duties by failing to hold the required monthly meeting of the board of directors . . . What did he want? To be the sole arbiter of Greek statistics and the star of the show?” prosecutor Lambros Patsavelis told a packed court, The Financial Times reported.

Georgiou has been hounded for years over his running of the statistics agency even while being backed by the European Union’s counterpart and top EU officials who defended him and his reputation and warned prosecution could sour relations.

With no double jeopardy protection in Greece, a senior prosecutor ordered the case to be reopened with a different panel of judges, after examining documents from earlier hearings. Georgiou was charged with deliberately overinflating the country’s economic condition even though his statistics have been borne out repeatedly.

There was no explanation why, if he was wrong, the country then needed second bailouts and a third, this one under the current ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition that includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL), led by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.

The then PASOK Socialists were in power in 2009 when former Premier George Papandreou asked for a bailout, but New Democracy – in a coalition with PASOK – sought a second before SYRIZA asked for a third, which together totaled 326 billion euros ($385.26 billion).

”Even though Georgiou had resigned from the IMF (to join ELSTAT,) after 20 or more years there would he not still support its views and activities in Greece while he served at ELSTAT?” Patsavelis tried to argue although critics said successive governments are scapegoating the former ELSTAT chief to protect their own wild overspending and runaway political hirings for decades and deflect blame.

The maximum penalty is two years in jail. Some 80 opponents of Georgiou cheered on the charges in the court session, FT said, many of them elderly who blame him for the austerity measures that came with the bailouts even though it’s SYRIZA that’s cutting their benefits the most.

Three witnesses from abroad — the former heads of Ireland’s and Iceland’s statistical services and a senior official from Eurostat, the EU’s statistics service — were escorted from the court by police after testifying on his behalf.

Under pressure from the EU, the paper said, the Greek government agreed to pay Georgiou’s legal costs but only if he is acquitted, providing an incentive for him to be found guilty, along with political reasons, legal experts told the paper.

The case against the former statistics chief was filed by two former members of the ELSTAT board. He had suspended board meetings after he said he discovered the Deputy Chairman had been hacking his work computer and sharing the stolen emails with other board members.

Eurostat had also earlier reported Greece’s dire economic condition after it was alleged that the outgoing New Democracy regime in 2009 had lied about how bad it was. Former Prime Minister Kostas Caramanlis, ruling then, was never accused nor charged with anything, nor were any of his financial advisors nor those who presented reports to the EU.

A previous national statistics board controlled by the government had manipulated figures for a decade in collusion with successive Greek finance ministers and the central bank Governor, the paper said.