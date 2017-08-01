Parliament Speaker Directed Release of Anarchists Who Breached Security

ATHENS – Ducking a question why anarchists who invaded Parliament’s courtyard weren’t arrested, the House’s Speaker Nikos Voutsis blamed Greek police he said didn’t follow procedures after detaining a dozen of them, but reportedly ordered their release.

Voutsis, from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, wrote a three-page response to major rival New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mistakes who demanded explanations and why none of the members of the group Rouvikonas, which have gone on violent sprees and attacked establishment symbols were arrested.

SYRIZA is riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers and the party has not condemned a series of attacks, some of them violent, such as the destruction of 67 storefronts on the main shopping boulevard of Ermou Street after a court refused to release a woman linked to terror activities, which she denied.

Voutsis said officers escorting the suspects to Attica General Police Headquarters (GADA) for processing had failed to consult with him first as he has complete jurisdiction over Parliament security but he asked that none of the protesters be arrested, Kathimerini said.

New Democracy said that Voutsis’ response wasn’t an answer to Mitsotakis’ question and “facilitates similar actions that break the law and provoke society,” amid complaints Tsipras and SYRIZA are being lenient with anarchists in an attempt to woo back their support after the Premier reneged on anti-austerity promises, one of the reasons Rouvikonas cited for its rage.