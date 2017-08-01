Cosco Wants Piraeus Board Meetings Moved to China

ATHENS – Cosco, the Chinese company that runs the privatized port of Piraeus, is reportedly planning to move board meetings to mainland China and Hong Kong, further separating itself from politics and the Greek government.

That has created tension with the Greek privatization fund HRADF, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said in a report that said Cosco wants to change the Piraeus Port Authority’s charter.

The paper said that the privatization agency – officially known as the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund – has sent the proposal to various legal offices for an opinion, along with other requests by Cosco, mainly ones dealing with tax issues.

But a PPA general shareholders meeting has already approved the charter modification, with 72.6 percent of the shareholders present agreeing to the change, which means that besides Cosco, several other foreign investors apparently provided a “vote of confidence” for the Chinese company’s operation.

Ironically, that was accelerated when the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reneged on vows to stop the sale of state enterprises and ceded more power to Cosco.

Tsipras later went to China where he sought more of the kind of investments he campaigned against and then directed a block of a European Union attempt to censure China’s human rights violations in what critics said was a sell-out to the Chinese for money.

In a bid to downplay the difference, HRADF sources told the paper the issue will be examined jointly with Chinese legal experts, and will soon be resolved.

PPA sources said the privatization fund did not veto the idea but instead is taking a “wait-and-see” attitude and awaiting legal opinions.

Former Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who put in motion privatization plans and Cosco’s greater involvement, was received by the company’s President, Xu Lirong, during a visit to China, the paper said.

Samaras was briefed on Cosco’s strategic plan for Piraeus, which a year ago finalized the sale of a majority stake in Greece’s largest and busiest port and assuming its management.

Samaras also met the company’s International Department Vice Minister, Guo Yezhou, followed by a separate meeting with Ambassador. Wu Hailong, the President of the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA).

The two sides exchanged views on Chinese-Greek relations, Europe and other issues of common interest, according to a press release by the CPIFA.

Samaras was also due to visit the city of Kubuqi in China’s Inner Mongolia province to give a keynote speech as the sixth international Kubuqi summit.