Mamma Mia! Sequel Will Be Shot in Croatia, Not on Skopelos

ATHENS – Offered more subsidies, the sequel to the 2008 smash-hit comedy musical romp featuring music from Abba, Mamma Mia! will be shot in Croatia instead of Greece, but still feature a fictional Greek island, called Kalokairi – summer in Greek.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! will feature much of the original cast, including Pierce Brosnan and Meryl Streep frolicking to the sounds of the sappy sweet Swedish troupe, but also bring in Baby Driver star Lily James, a 28-year-old British actress who also played in the hit period TV series Downton Abbey.

The move was said to be made for money constraints with Greece, ironically planning a photographic competition aimed at luring films to the country, not matching the offer from Croatia. Unlike Greece, Croatia offers up-front subsidies and doesn’t require permits, obstacles which have kept moviemakers from Greece despite its natural beauties and history.

That has upset locals on the northern Sporades island of Skopelos, where it was shot 10 years ago and proved a magnet for tourists.

In comments to the British newspaper the Daily Mail, Skopelos Mayor Christos Vailoudis said: “The islanders are upset. The film was very important to us and for tourism.”

According to the Mail, the new film will reportedly be released next July to mark the 10 anniversary of the original, which made more than 460 British Pounds, some 514.28 million euros, or about $607.6 million.

Universal had been trying for years to figure out how to get a sequel done with reports indicating that it will be a kind of prequel, featuring James as Streep’s young character.

The first film is based on the iconic musical about a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using hit songs you can’t get out of your head no matter how smaltzy they are.