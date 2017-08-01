Stournaras Says «Afraid» SYRIZA Holding Back Greek Excellence

ATHENS – Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said one of the main obstacles to a Greek recovery from an economic crisis – and one of the reasons it’s in such a mess – is that political leaders and other institutions don’t function right and want to hold down people with ideas and those striving for excellence. But his broadsides were aimed squarely at the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition with whom he’s been in running battles.

“Our institutions are lagging. Greeks perform miracles abroad because the institutions there help them. There is of course major progress (in Greece) but there still exist some fortresses against excellence,” he said.

“There are people who do not want an independent judiciary,” he said in a direct shot at the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, whose government has openly criticized courts and judges for not siding with its far-leftist policies that have put hundreds of austerity measures they once opposed on beleaguered Greeks.

He added in another swipe at the government There are people who are against (performance) evaluation in university institutions. There are people who are afraid of competition. There are people who are in favor of closed-shop professions,” Stournaras said in an interview with Kyriacos Sabatakakis, Country Managing Director at Accenture Greece.

Greeks blocked from achieving at home under a clientelist form of government which rewards political favors to lackeys but stymies those with original ideas and ambition have fled the country in droves to places like the United States, Canada, Germany, England and Australia where they are valued and rewarded.