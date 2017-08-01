Pavlopoulos Honours Greek Paralympic Team After World Para-Athletics Championships

ATHENS (ANA) – President Prokopis Pavlopoulos welcomed the athletes of the National Confederation of Peoples with Disabilities on Monday, after they reached the 22nd position at the 2017 World Para-Athletics Championships and the 9th in Europe.

“It is truly a performance that, under the circumstances in which you’ve been prepared, is impressive,” the President said as he received the team. “You are an example for all, and this is marked by our meeting at the Presidential Mansion,” he added.

On his side, the President of the Hellenic Paralympic Committee and the National Confederation of Peoples with Disabilities, Giorgos Foundoulakis, thanked Pavlopoulos for receiving the athletes.

“I would like to assure you that our athletes, despite the difficult circumstances they face, always achieve their goals with great sacrifices, which aim above all to promote Greece and to show that although we are a very small country we are accomplishing a lot,” he said.