ATHENS – After a successful collaboration in 2011 that included the presentation of three exhibitions, the Museum of Cycladic Art collaborates once again with Athens International Airport by organizing an exhibition entitled “A journey through the culture of Cycladic islands”. The exhibition will remain on display from 27 July to 31 December 2017 at the “Art & Culture” exhibition area located on the Airport’s Arrivals Level.

The exhibition constitutes a concise presentation of the large scale exhibition “Cycladic Society, 5,000 years ago” organized this year by the Museum of Cycladic Art on the occasion of its 30th anniversary, and curated by the Museum’s Director, Professor Nikos Stampolidis. Since no written sources f the Early Cycladic period survive, the exhibition attempted to “read” in a simple and straightforward manner the social structure, activities, living environment, and, where possible, convictions and beliefs of the Cycladic islanders in the Early Bronze Age (3,200-2,000 BC) through their creations.

The Museum of Cycladic Art offers the Airport’s visitors a concise presentation of this exhibition, to help them discover the Early Cycladic Civilization through photos, but more importantly through a 4-minute film-poem written and narrated by Professor Nikolaos Stampolidis, directed by Georgis Grigorakis, with music composed by Marilena Orfanos and produced by the Museum of Cycladic Art and Haos Film (Maria Hatzakou, Athina Rachel Tsangari). This short film depicts representative samples of the Cycladic civilization, providing visitors with a condensed view of Cycladic Society’s life and creation 5,000 years ago.

The islands’ steep terrain, the obstacles posed by the sea and sheer necessity urged the creation of an anthropocentric civilization, where the human figure (both female and male) is predominantly portrayed in figurines, providing eloquent information about the social hierarchy, activities, beliefs and convictions of the prehistoric Cycladic islanders. Through this exhibition, Athens International Airport’s visitors will get a first idea of what the Cyclades were like in 3,000 B.C., before setting out to visit the Aegean islands today.