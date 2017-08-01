Letter from Athens: Modern Greek Theater Gone Bad: Varoufakis vs. Tsipras Miniseries

Having already proved himself embarrassment-proof after reneging on virtually every anti-austerity promise and pledges to protect the most vulnerable in Greek society and “Crush the Oligarchy!” Prime Minister and Looney Left leader Alexis “The Great Reneger” Tsipras isn’t likely to be very damaged by caustic missives from his former finance chief, Yanis “Die Hard” Varoufakis, who, essentially, in a new book, describes his former boss as a lying, backstabbing, hypocritical, power-mad, delusionary.

With all due disrespect.

Tsipras was enamored of the economist/blogger before winning election in January, 2015 and brought him on board to wrangle with the country’s owners, the European Union, European Central Bank, European Stability Mechanism, and International Monetary Fund.

They’d put the screws to former governments, forcing harsh austerity measures in return for two bailouts of 240 billion euros ($282.05 billion) to prop up an economy brought to ruin by generations of New Democracy Capitalists and PASOK Anti-Socialists going wild on spending and packing payrolls with flunkies in return for votes.

Tsipras and his SYRIZA party were going to end that and spread a Leftist revolution throughout Europe (they didn’t get the memo even Cuba was turning toward Capitalism).

Varoufakis, who’s never passed a mirror he didn’t look into to admire himself and was a self-proclaimed game theory expert – it should have been Game of Thrones – was the point man to take on the bad guys and he went after them with a vengeance when SYRIZA won.

Tsipras didn’t. He wimped out after six months of tough talks that concluded with the lenders forcing him to take a third bailout, for 86 billion euros and more austerity, and squeeze out Varoufakis, who had put together a nutty plan for a parallel currency and take Greece out of the Eurozone, and into certain destruction. But he had flair.

In his book, Adults in the Room, Varoufakis has been throwing sand in Tsipras’ face and the Prime Minister, who likes to hide behind ministers who do the talking for him, was being mocked at every turn before he finally decided to speak out, albeit obliquely, against the man he ordained to lead the fight against the enemies of SYRIZA.

Tsipras is in a fix now that even Ray Donovan couldn’t get him out of. Varoufakis has charged the parallel currency plan he devised to take Greece out of the Eurozone was presented to the Premier, who said it wasn’t before it turned out it was, courtesy of another SYRIZA minister verifying what Varoufakis was saying.

This could be a miniseries once The Walking Dead, which is the other name for SYRIZA, finally ends, and even more exciting than the Hatfields vs. McCoys.

After Tsipras approved a bond sale, Varoufakis was there again, a bete noire and one-man Greek Chorus in the wings reminding the Premier of his hypocrisy. Varoufakis pointed out that Tsipras had condemned New Democracy premier Antonis Samaras for doing the same and claiming at the time that the move would only benefit foreign banks and investors.

“The Tsipras government today is simply rolling over precisely the same bond that the Samaras-Venizelos-Stournaras government issued in 2014,” Varoufakis wrote, referring to former PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos and then finance minister Yannis Stournaras, who is now the Bank of Greece Governor.

“This is a remarkable U-turn by Mr. Tsipras and his ministers,” Varoufakis cracked a few hours after Tsipras said some of his initial hirings, in a shot at Varoufakis, were a “big mistake.”

Varoufakis replied: “Either I was the right choice to spearhead the ‘collision’ with the Troika of Greece’s lenders because my plans were convincing, or my plans were not convincing and, thus, I was the wrong choice,” he wrote in a letter to The Guardian.

The Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki said that Varoufakis also called on Tsipras to “Either apologize to Mr. Samaras and Mr. Stournaras or cease the insulting celebrations.”

Varoufakis has been a bugaboo for Tsipras, with his book belittling the Premier for reneging on anti-austerity promises and betraying SYRIZA’s alleged principles with all 144 of the party’s Members of Parliament following the Premier’s orders how to vote in opposition to the platform that got them elected.

Varoufakis’ post added: “Why do I refuse to be impressed by the news of Greece’s return to the markets? It is because the Greek state and the Greek banks remain deeply insolvent. And, their return to the money markets is a harbinger of the next terrible phase of Greece’s crisis, rather than a cause for celebration”.

Varoufakis said before winning power Tsipras was scheming to get rid of Stournaras, who served Samaras as finance chief and was on the SYRIZA hit list.

Varoufakis claimed Tsipras said he would get rid of Stournaras one way or the other even it meant “kicking and shouting” to oust him without revealing how that would happen since the Premier didn’t have the power to remove the bank leader.

New Democracy wants an investigation of this lunacy it won’t get and how it affected negotiations with the Troika and how close Greece came to leaving the Eurozone.

Varoufakis, tongue firmly in cheek, said he wouldn’t mind a probe and suggested a special court or committee or even a military court so that “papers can be placed on the table.”

Then he can write a sequel: No Adults in the Room.