Artist Zaharopoulos at Art Basel Thrift Store (and Gallery) Opens August 5

LONG ISLAND CITY – The rapidly changing neighborhood of Long Island City is gaining an exciting, new option for shoppers wishing to maintain their lifestyle on an increasingly tight budget while helping artists in need of representation. Art Basel Thrift Store (and Gallery) is opening its long awaited first store in a former greeting card factory at 39­31 29th Street between 39th and 40th Avenues in Long Island City.

This new business will truly be an ultra-thrift store and gallery, offering shoppers 1,500 square feet of high-­quality, make-­an-­offer retail and art. People are already buzzing that this might be the only thrift store and gallery of its kind. Featured in the gallery is Going Once, Going Twice:

Art Swap Preview 2017 a group exhibition shaped and inspired by a Sotheby’s auction catalog and abandoned art projects, curated by Ava Ulmer. Eight artists swapped their unfinished projects back in January and agreed to complete them just in time for the grand opening.

Shoppers of Art Basel Thrift Store (and Gallery) will have a chance to view and make an offer on some of these works at the Strictly Business Martini Auction and Potluck to be held on Thursday evening, August 10. Participating artists include Olivia Ascione D’Elia, Eliza Kimberly, Madeleine Rojas, Stephanie Routier, Haley Shibble, Ava Ulmer, and Greek-American Eleni Theodora Zaharopoulos. Art Basel Thrift Store (and Gallery) opens Saturday, August 5 at 1 PM and closes on August 13 at 9 PM. For hours of operation visit the Facebook or Flux Factory Event Pages.

The Art Basel Thrift Store (and Gallery) grand opening takes place on Saturday, August 5 in Long Island City 1-9 PM. Refreshments and snacks provided. On Thursday, August 10, the Strictly Business Martini Auction and Potluck will be held 7–10 PM. Doors open at 7 PM, auction begins at 8 PM. Attendees are invited to bring something to share. On August 12-13, the Going Out Of Business (Everything Must Go!) Weekend long blow­out sale takes place. No offer refused.

Zaharopoulos recently received a New Works Grant for Individual Artists funded by the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs/ Greater New York Arts Development Fund in partnership with the NYC Council, part of the Queens Council on the Arts (QCA) 2017 Queens Arts Fund.

Born and raised in Queens, Zaharopoulos now divides her time between New York City and Detroit, working on collaborative and solo projects that range in shape and size. Her interdisciplinary, whimsical, and thought-provoking work has appeared at the Shanghai Biennale, Flint Public Art Project, Jack NYC, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, among a variety of venues. Zaharopoulos spoke with The National Herald in April about the grant, her work, and what inspires her as an artist.

More information about Eleni Theodora Zaharopoulos is available online at: www.happyabandon.com.