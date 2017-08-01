Carl Hollister Elected AHEPA Supreme President

ORLANDO, FL – L.M. Kohn & Company’s Greek-American Executive Vice President and COO Carl R. Hollister was elected Supreme President of AHEPA.

His election took place at the 95th Annual AHEPA Convention and was among the few the candidate ran unopposed. The term of office of both the Supreme President and the Supreme Lodge Officers, in accordance with the statute of the organization, is one year and expires at the next conference. Only one consecutive re-election is allowed.

Outgoing AHEPA Supreme President Andrew Zachariades, spoke to The National Herald, noting that Hollister is one of the dedicated members of the organization, and that his election was greeted with enthusiasm by the delegates.

On the same day, the other members of the Supreme Lodge of the organization, namely Christos Argyriou of Winnipeg was elected as Canada’s AHEPA President, George E. Loucas of Cleveland, OH, to the post of Vice-President, Jimmy Kokotas of Brooklyn to the post of Supreme Secretary, George G. Horiates from Morristown, NJ to the post of Treasurer, and Demetrios Kirkiles to the post of Supreme Counselor.

At the same time, the council’s bureau, which consists of Nick Aroutzidis, president, Andreas Zachariades, vice-president and secretary, was elected.

Also, the leaders of the Daughters of Penelope, the Maids of Athena, the Sons of Pericles, and new governors of all the regions were elected.

AHEPA’s new leadership was sworn in on Saturday, July 29 during the last day of the convention.

“My election to the office of Supreme President is a special honor and a privilege for me,” Hollister said, immediately after his election. He lives in the Mason, OH with his wife, Cynthia, and their daughter, Alexandra.

“I thank all the delegates for the love and confidence that surrounded me and who gave me the reins of the largest and most dynamic organization of Hellenic Americans,” he added.

Outgoing President Zachariades told The National Herald, that the 95th AHEPA Convention was a success and noted that it was one of the most well-attended ever.

He also mentioned that three generations of Greek-Americans attended the conference, the cultural, sporting, and entertainment events, and that the participants created special moments with their families.

Zachariades also expressed his gratitude to George Kalogridis, President of the Walt Disney World Resort, for his hospitality as well as for his warm speech during the celebrations for the 95th anniversary of AHEPA. The delegates’ comments on the AHEPA Facebook page speak for themselves.

As noted on their website, AHEPA was founded on July 26, 1922 in response to the evils of bigotry and racism that emerged in early 20th century American society. It also helped Greek immigrants assimilate into society.

Today, AHEPA brings the ideals of ancient Greece, which includes philanthropy, education, civic responsibility, and family and individual excellence to the community.

Although a majority of the membership is composed of Americans of Greek descent, application for membership is open to anyone who believes in the mission of the organization.